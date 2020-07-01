Girl, 3, seriously injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 3-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at West 70th Street and South Damen Avenue a little before 8 p.m. Chicago police said it appeared that the shooters were in a vehicle and the victim was not.

Family members said the girl was outside, playing in the front yard with some other children when a family member heard what they thought was fireworks. Her mother ran outside and said she found her daughter lying face up with a bullet wound to her chest.

The girl was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Once there, her condition was upgraded to serious but stable. As of 10 p.m. she was in surgery.

"She told the doctors to don't touch her earring," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "So that brought a little smile to her mother's face as Dr. Price was praying with the family, uplifting the family, and just to hear that about her earring brought a smile to her mother, brought a smile to her father, brought a smile to her grandmother and they knew right then and there that she was fighting."

Police said they are currently canvassing the neighborhood, looking at video and following many leads. They believe the shooters were in a vehicle but have not yet released any further details or descriptions.

"This is not and this cannot be our new normal," said CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller. "These are our babies being shot. Randomly. Recklessly."

An investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.

A 15-year-old was shot only a few blocks away near 71st and Honore and police said they are investigating whether the two shootings may be connected, but did not yet know if they were.
