7 teens charged after girl brutally attacked, robbed by gang in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Police arrested seven teenagers in connection with a gang assault and robbery captured on camera in Brooklyn.

Investigators charged six boys and one girl with gang assault.

A rally was held over the weekend, condemning the brutal assault of a 15-year-old girl, with the victim's grandmother and local activists decrying the attack.

"My granddaughter, her spirits are broke, mine is broke," Pamela, the victim's grandmother, said at the rally in Crown Heights. "All I think about is the boy, Lesandro Guzman Feliz, 15, who got killed in the Bronx, and I thought, please don't let nothing happen to my baby."

The NYPD says that the boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves in at the 77th Precinct.

Their fates will be decided in Family Court.

The shocking incident happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Disturbing video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious.

The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, phone, and wallet.

Tony Herbert, a community advocate, has spoken with the mother of one of the teenagers who is charged. He said the boy's mother is apologizing to the victim's family and says she is also willing to purchase new Air Jordans for the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital for bruising and trauma. She is now at home recovering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattackrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News