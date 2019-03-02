Girl escapes would-be kidnappers on way to school; suspects at large

A teen girl is safe Saturday after two men attempted to force her into their van in Calumet Heights.The 13-year-old girl was on her way to school in the 8700 block of South Crandon Avenue just after 8 a.m. Friday when two men wearing all-black clothing and black ski masks got out of a white van.The men grabbed the girl by her backpack and attempted to pull her toward the van. The girl was able to break a strap on the backpack and ran to school.The girl was not injured. Police said the van had a silver roof rack. The incident is under investigation.