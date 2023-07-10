The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicgao and Northwest Indiana teamed up with local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members to plant trees on the Far South Side.

Girl Scouts team up with AKA sorority members to plant trees at Far South Side park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana joined forces with local members of a sorority to plant trees on a Far South Side park Monday.

The group of young ladies joined forces with local members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority to plant trees at Big Marsh Park in South Deering.

The group also mulched many of the walking trails at the park, along with other trees that were previously planted.

The trees for the Girls Scouts community service project at Big Marsh Park were donated by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.