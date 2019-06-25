Girl,15, wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday in The Bush on the South Side.About 2:34 p.m. a red vehicle of unknown make and model approached a group of people in the 2400 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the girl in her arm.She was taken to Trinity Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.Chicago police cordoned off the area around Eckersall Park. A gray sedan sustained front end damage and a flat tire as a result of the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the girl was in that vehicle or in the park when she was struck.Witnesses said there were children playing in the park at the time of the shooting."Just 10 shots like a shotgun. Boom, boom, boom," said Oliver Rosario, witness. "And you sit there with all the kids in the playground. We didn't know which way to run, because we didn't know which way it was coming from."The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Police have cordoned off multiple areas around the park, and it's possible shots were fired in more than one place.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.