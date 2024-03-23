Girl Scout Cookie season comes to an end March 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Girl Scout Cookie Season nears its end on March 26, time is running out to indulge in your favorite treats! Local Girl Scouts from Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are reminding cookie lovers to seize the opportunity to stock up before it's too late.

By purchasing Girl Scout cookies, you are not only treating yourself to delicious snacks but also supporting the development of future female leaders. The proceeds from each purchase go directly to funding troop activities, community service projects, and skill-building programs for Girl Scouts.

You can find your local Girl Scout troop's cookie booth at gscookiesnow.com