Valparaiso Girl Scout shares American flag etiquette as 4th of July approaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American flags are everywhere this week, as the Fourth of July approaches. One Girl Scout has made it her mission to teach others about flag care, flag code, flag folding and flag retirement.

She even created a pamphlet with tips.

Girl Scout Gold Awardee Leah Ribordy from Valparaiso joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

She's a rising sophomore at Carroll University in Wisconsin.

She said her grandfather served in the Korean War, which helped spark her interest in flag care.

Her Girl Scout troop was also partnered with an American Legion, growing up.

She compared her Gold Awardee status as similar to being an Eagle Scout.