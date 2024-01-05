Girl Scout's creation to be sold at JARS dessert shop in West Loop

A creation made from Girl Scouts cookies will be offered at JARS West Loop, Chef Fabio Viviani's dessert shop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, owner of the dessert eatery "JARS" in the West Loop, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk about his partnership with the Girl Scouts.

Viviani partnered with Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana for a contest.

Girl Scout troops were tasked with creating a jar dessert using Girl Scout cookies.

And the winner is Madeline Busse.

She also joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to share her creation: the mint chocolate express jar.

Every jar recipe submission had to be a minimum of two layers, be displayed in a clear container and include a Girl Scout cookie, a custard layer (pudding) and a cake layer.

The dessert will appear on the menu at JARS from January to April, and 50% of proceeds will benefit Busse's troop.