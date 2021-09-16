Glen Ellyn parents ask to keep anti-mask protests away from school walking route

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents are asking leaders in Glen Ellyn to take action against anti-mask protestors.
ABC7's news partner The Daily Herald reports they stand outside the intersection of Elm and Main streets each morning.
Parents said they've heard the protestors yell negative comments at kids, although the protestors deny that.
"We are fighting for the children and we love and care for children," one protester said. "They are the innocent victims in this."
"Our main desire is to protect the safety of our foot traffic and our car traffic going to school in the morning," said Dr. Melissa Kaczkowski, superintendent of School District 41.
Parents want village leaders to do something to get the group away from the route many students have to walk each day to get to school.
