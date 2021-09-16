Education

Glen Ellyn parents ask to keep anti-mask protests away from school walking route

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Glen Ellyn parents ask to keep anti-mask protests away from school walking route

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents are asking leaders in Glen Ellyn to take action against anti-mask protestors.

ABC7's news partner The Daily Herald reports they stand outside the intersection of Elm and Main streets each morning.

Parents said they've heard the protestors yell negative comments at kids, although the protestors deny that.

"We are fighting for the children and we love and care for children," one protester said. "They are the innocent victims in this."

"Our main desire is to protect the safety of our foot traffic and our car traffic going to school in the morning," said Dr. Melissa Kaczkowski, superintendent of School District 41.

Parents want village leaders to do something to get the group away from the route many students have to walk each day to get to school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationglen ellynface maskprotestschoolcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer struck while directing traffic in Loop
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
Springfield grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
Timeline of Murdaugh family investigations
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
'Enemy No. 1': France says killing of Islamic State leader big victory
Kane County man found justified in shooting of neighbor's dog
Show More
Woman shot on I-57 in Markham
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Chicago Weather: Sunny and pleasant Thursday
IL reports 4,194 COVID cases, 44 deaths
Are flood-damaged cars flooding the Chicago used car market?
More TOP STORIES News