Secret Service agents on scene of police investigation in Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Secret Service agents were on the scene of an investigation at a home in west suburban Glen Ellyn Thursday morning, police said.

At least half a dozen secret service police were seen entering a home near Western Avenue and Geneva Street.

Secret Service agents were also seen going in and out of the residence. A U-HAUL truck also pulled up to the garage, possibly to load any sort of evidence involved in the investigation.

Glen Ellyn police said the area is closed due to police activity and confirm the secret service is conducting an investigation that may take a few hours. Police said that there is no current danger to the public.

It was not immediately known what the nature of the investigation was.

In addition to protecting dignitaries, the Secret Service is also charged with investigating financial crimes, including counterfeiting, credit card fraud and other financial crimes.

