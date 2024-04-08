Chicago police, Secret Service canvass homeowners, businesses about security plans ahead of DNC

Chicago police and the Secret Service canvassed the community Monday on security plans for this summer's DNC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Secret Service and Chicago Police Department are working in tandem Monday.

They're trying to get homeowners and local businesses prepared for extra security during the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is just four months away. The four-day convention will be held at McCormick Place.

Organizers and local safety officials detailing their plans Monday in preparation of the massive event.

U.S. Secret Service agents spoke to a room full of safety officials Monday, outlining their 2024 Democratic National Convention Security Plan.

"As we go door to door, we want to inform residents and businesses that the DNC will be here August 19 through the 22. We also want to learn what we can do to minimize any adverse impacts to their daily routines," U.S. Secret Service 2024 DNC Coordinator Jeff Burnside said.

The Chicago Police Department, OEMC, and Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection canvassed the neighborhood Monday morning, passing out flyers, to let area businesses and affected residents know of the upcoming event.

"We will work with them to ensure how they can get their deliveries, how they can get their mail, how they can operate within these conditions with minimizing the effect of the DNC, as it comes to the community," CPD Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks said.

RELATED: DNC security challenges include road closures, protests; CPD say many lessons learned from NATO 2012

At Fatpour Tap Works, the manager said they're ready for the packed crowds.

"It's going to be huge in this area," Fatpour Tap Works manager Kevin White said. "We went to a networking event a while ago, and they were talking about just how much business is going to bring. Being here next to McCormick Place, we are used to seeing this influx of people, but this is going to be a big one for us. So we're really excited for it."

Although the DNC begins August 19, officials said people can expect the build out for these venues to begin several days prior.

"Ultimately our goal is to minimize a disruptions to residents and businesses, while providing a safe and secure environment for attendees of the DNC as well as the public," U.S. Secret Service Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joel Heffernan said.

Organizers said Monday is just the first step in addressing people's concerns and needs ahead of the 2024 DNC with more conversations to come.