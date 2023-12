Glendale Heights house fire leaves 3 injured

The Glendale Heights Fire Department said three people were injured in a house fire in the western suburb Thursday night.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a house fire west suburban Glendale Heights Thursday night.

The Glendale Heights fire chief said the fire broke out at around 10 p.m. in the 1400-block of Davine Drive Thursday night. When crews arrived, police officers were helping the victims get out.

Three people were transported to the hospital, with one in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.