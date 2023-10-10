Flocking flamingos prank supports breast cancer awareness

GLENDORA, Calif. -- The Glendora High School field hockey team is supporting breast cancer awareness month by "flocking" their neighbors.

In support of "Pink Month," the team is participating in their annual tradition of "flocking" to raise money in support of Hill Imaging Center, which aids in providing free mammograms and care to those that couldn't otherwise afford it.

To "flock" their community, the team will take plastic flamingos and decorate the front lawn of an unsuspecting resident. They try to stay as inconspicuous as possible, arriving at night and sneaking away quickly. The property owners can then pay to have the flock removed, moved to another address, or they can buy "insurance" to avoid being flocked again. At the end of the month, all proceeds go to Hill Imaging Center.

"People know when it's that time of the year. We were getting texts today, 'is flocking starting again?' People look forward to it, and families love it! When you go around town and you see those flamingos, you know that's Glendora field hockey," Hallie Higgins explained.

To make flocking arrangements, contact Cindy Olson at (626) 831-7689 or cindyolson5@gmail.com. 100% of donations support breast cancer treatment at Hill Imaging in Glendora, CA.