Teen turns himself in, charged in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old earlier this month in north suburban Glenview.
The teen surrendered himself to investigators Monday morning, Glenview police said in a statement. He was charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 5 death of Elias Valdez.
That day, officers responded about 7:10 p.m. to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road and found Valdez lying in a grassy area with a stab wound to the chest, police said.
He was pronounced dead later at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.
An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He lived in an unincorporated area near Glenview.
The 16-year-old charged in the stabbing was transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago to await a hearing, police said.
This is Glenview's first murder since 2004, according to police.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
