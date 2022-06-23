CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrew Pillman, the owner of Neighborhood Taprooms, LLC is offering up an original Godfather's pizza oven.
Pillman recently moved his business into the old Uptown Godfather's Pizza shop, where the former owners left the oven. Now, the Taproom owner is looking for someone to take the old school pizza oven off his hand.
Pillman says the new owner can pick-up the oven in the next three-weeks for free. If you are interested in the oven, email Andrew Pillman at info@neighborhoodtaprooms.com.
For more information on what's next for the former Uptown Godfather's pizza restaurant location, click here.
Want to cook a pizza like a Godfather's Pizza restaurant?
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News