Food & Drink

Want to cook a pizza like a Godfather's Pizza restaurant?

By Tony Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago business offers up chance to own old-school pizza oven

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrew Pillman, the owner of Neighborhood Taprooms, LLC is offering up an original Godfather's pizza oven.

Pillman recently moved his business into the old Uptown Godfather's Pizza shop, where the former owners left the oven. Now, the Taproom owner is looking for someone to take the old school pizza oven off his hand.

Pillman says the new owner can pick-up the oven in the next three-weeks for free. If you are interested in the oven, email Andrew Pillman at info@neighborhoodtaprooms.com.

For more information on what's next for the former Uptown Godfather's pizza restaurant location, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkuptownchicagopizzarestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alderman calls for metal detectors at North Ave. Beach after shooting
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus: CPD
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
Man shot during River North during robbery attempt
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Show More
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Dog walker injured after bricks fall from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Chicago Weather: Cooler by the lake Thursday
Family of Downers Grove woman killed in Metra crash files lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News