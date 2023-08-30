Meet the women looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelor'

LOS ANGELES -- The women of "The Golden Bachelor" were revealed Wednesday!
The 22 contestants, who are between the ages of 60 and 75, will be vying for a shot at love with 71-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur from Indiana. Entertainment Weekly had the exclusive first look.
"What I hope is that I can look at one of these women, and know that I found the right person," Turner said of his experience on the romantic reality TV show.
Let's meet the 2023 "Golden Bachelor" cast:
Anna, 61
April, 65
Christina, 73
Edith, 60
Ellen, 71
Faith, 60
Jeanie, 65
Joan, 60
Kathy, 70
Leslie, 64
Maria, 60
Marina, 60
Nancy, 60
Natascha, 60
Pamela, 75
Patty, 70
Peggy, 69
Renee, 67
Sandra, 75
Susan, 66
Sylvia, 64
Theresa, 69
Gerry Turner's search for love on the Bachelor franchise's new show will begin Sept. 28 at 8|7c on ABC. The show will be followed by "Bachelor in Paradise," premiering at 9 p.m. ET.