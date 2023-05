This morning you can thank someone for being a friend by treating them to a Golden Girls inspired meal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Golden Girl fans can thank someone for being a friend by treating them to a Golden Girls inspired meal in Chicago.

The "Golden Girls Kitchen" officially officially opens Wednesday. It celebrates all things related to the popular TV series.

Derek Berry joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the the new experience from Bucket Listers.