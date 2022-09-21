Texas A&M student combines love of golf & engineering in viral videos

College Station, TX -- You've heard the saying in golf, "You drive for show and putt for dough". Texas A &M engineering student Katie Calderon has a passion for both. Katie grew up loving the game, and now she competes on the Pro Long Drive tour while following her dream to design golf clubs.

Now a junior in the Department of Materials Science in the Aggies Engineering Department, Calderon's 3D printer is working overtime to find the perfect putter. Always in search of more distance, Katie partnered with a golf manufacturer to design her own driver.

You can see all of Katie's inventions and follow her journey on her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Katie a social media star working to put her own spin on the golf industry.