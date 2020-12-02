Good Samaritan hit by car while helping driver in Hoffman Estates loses both legs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill (WLS) -- A man who was hit by a car while trying to help someone over the weekend in Hoffman Estates lost both of his legs in the incident.

Frank Tereza stopped to help a stranger push a disabled car when someone hit him near Barrington and Bode Roads on Saturday.



Tereza's family said both of his legs were crushed. Doctors amputated one of his legs and were trying to save the other, but the damage was too great.

"He's so positive about everything, he's gonna make it through this and be great," said Quinn Groenwald, Tereza's cousin. "He's got so much family around him to support as well."

Police are still investigating the crash, but they say they have ruled out speed, alcohol or drugs as possible causes.

Tereza's family has set up a "Funds for Frank" GoFundMe account to help raise money for his medical bills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoffman estatespedestrian struckact of kindnessgood samaritangofundmetraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 238 COVID-19 deaths, shattering May record
Wallaroo on the loose in Peru leads police on wild chase
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
4 plead not guilty in ComEd bribery probe, pressure mounts for Madigan to step aside
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
George Papadopoulos 'would be honored' to accept potential presidential pardon:
Teen girl describes surviving dog attack in Englewood
Show More
Can businesses force workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Provident Hospital nurses worry budget cuts could cost lives
4 cars stolen in under 2 minutes from Little Village parking lot: owners
Top Democrats back new bipartisan stimulus bill
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold
More TOP STORIES News