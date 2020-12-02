Good Samaritan hit by car while helping driver in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill (WLS) -- A man was hit by a car while trying to help someone over the weekend in Hoffman Estates.
Frank Tereza stopped to help a stranger push a disabled car when someone hit him near Barrington and Bode Roads on Saturday.
Tereza's family said both of his legs were crushed. Doctors have already amputated one of his legs and are trying to save the other.
"He's so positive about everything, he's gonna make it through this and be great," said Quinn Groenwald, Tereza's cousin. "He's got some much family around him to support as well."
Police are still investigating the crash, but they say they have ruled out speed, alcohol or drugs as possible causes.
Tereza's family has set up a "Funds for Frank" GoFundMe account to help raise money for his medical bills.
