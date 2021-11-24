'She is our hero': Woman rescued from burning car on I-355 thanks nurse who saved her

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who could have lost her life has reunited with the nurse who saved her from a burning car wreck on the side of the road."It was terrifying," said crash victim Miranda Rosasco. "It happened so quickly I couldn't see exactly what exactly happened... when I was hanging upside down in there I was just scared."Last month on her way to work, the unthinkable happened. A pregnant Miranda Rosasco was part of a multi-vehicle crash on I-355. Her car flipped with Rosasco inside, stuck upside down and strapped in her seat belt. honking and yelling for help."It was kind of a miracle that everything ended up as good as it was and I am just very thankful that you were there," Miranda Rosasco said.At the same time, Cheryl Gallet, a longtime nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, was on her way to work when she saw that crash and no emergency vehicles in the area. She jumped into action."I don't know if it was nursing instincts, I just know there was a car upside down and backward and it wasn't right and no one was there so someone had to go make sure to see if that person needed any help."Gallet and a man pulled Rosasco from her flipped car, getting her and her unborn baby to safety. The two, met for the first time again after the harrowing experience and gave thanks."I would hope that any human being would help out another human being," Gallet said."She was extremely comforting. She was asking me medical questions, things like that," Miranda Rosasco said."She is our hero, she saved the baby and my wife," said Jimmy Rosasco, Miranda's husband. "We couldn't be more grateful."That fast-acting nurse lived up to the name of the hospital where she works.