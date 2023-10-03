'Dear Rebel' book features contributions from Tanja Babich, LGBTQ activist Molly Pinta

The creators of the best-selling book series, "Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls" is out with a new book.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The creators of the best-selling book series, "Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls" is out with a new book, and there are a couple of familiar local faces in this one!

"Dear Rebel" is a collection of stories and essays from women around the world, sharing wisdom with young girls about overcoming obstacles, advocating for causes that matter to you, and pursuing your passions.

ABC7's Tanja Babich is a contributor in "Dear Rebel" and so is Buffalo Grove's Molly Pinta, a LGBTQ rights and inclusion activist who founded the village's annual pride parade.

Molly joined Tanja to talk about the Pinta Pride project, what she wrote about in the book and why LGBTQ activism is important.

Molly and Tanja have a book launch and signing event in Lakeview at Three Avenues Bookshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.