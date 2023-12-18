Glass vase bought at Goodwill sells at Chicago auction house for over $100K

A glass vase bought at a Goodwill sold at a Chicago auction house for over $100K. Richard Wright joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

A glass vase bought at a Goodwill sold at a Chicago auction house for over $100K. Richard Wright joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

A glass vase bought at a Goodwill sold at a Chicago auction house for over $100K. Richard Wright joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

A glass vase bought at a Goodwill sold at a Chicago auction house for over $100K. Richard Wright joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vase bought at Goodwill just sold at a Chicago auction house for a lot of money.

The Italian glass vase was bought for $3.99.

It sold at Wright auctions in the West Loop for $107,000.

Richard Wright helped facilitate the sale. He joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

SEE MORE: Vase bought at Virginia thrift shop sells for more than $100K

Richmond, Virginia native Jessica Vincent told CNN she and her partner were regular shoppers at the Goodwill store in question.

On the day of her lucrative purchase in June, Vincent noticed the vase immediately.

She called the windfall "a blessing."

CNN contributed to this report.