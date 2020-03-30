goodwill

Goodwill officials ask people to hold donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Goodwill is asking people to temporarily stop dropping off donations during the COVID-19 outbreak across the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Goodwill is asking people to temporarily stop dropping off donations during the COVID-19 outbreak across the United States.

Due to the growing pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago temporarily closed all 70 retail stores and donation centers on March 21.

Company officials said people have continued to drop off items to Goodwill Store & Donation Centers while the businesses are temporarily closed and the donations can't be accepted.

"We are monitoring our locations for anything that has been dropped off but it has become increasingly difficult to do so. We're asking our donors to help us keep a safe environment around our stores and help us keep our staff safe by holding those donations until we can accept them again," a company spokeswoman wrote Eyewitness News in an email.

Goodwill officials said the company will depend on those donations once it's safe for businesses to reopen.

For more information visit the Goodwill website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirusgoodwillu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOODWILL
Spring fashion, decor trends for less with GOODWILL
White Elephant gift ideas courtesy of Goodwill
Back to school fashion by Goodwill
Find the latest summer fashion at Goodwill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News