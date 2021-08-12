google

Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could face pay cut

EMBED <>More Videos

Google employees working from home could see pay cut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could see a pay cut, depending on where they live.

Reuters reports an employee living an hour away from New York City would be paid 15% less if they worked from home.

But a colleague working remotely in the city would see no pay cut.

RELATED: Walmart, Google among companies rolling out COVID vaccine requirements for employees | LIST

Employees who leave San Francisco for Lake Tahoe could reportedly see a pay cut of up to 25%.

The company says salaries have always been determined by location.

Google announced in July that it was delaying employees' return to the office until mid-October.

The company will also require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once offices are fully open.

The company has more than 130,000 employees across the globe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgoogletechnologyoffice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID: Top doc says 'no evidence' Lolla a super-spreader
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
IL reports 3,114 COVID cases, 24 deaths
Chicago man brings Mario Kart game to life!
Lightfoot addresses CPD fallout after fatal shooting CPD officer
Show More
Man charged in Gresham shooting that wounded 5: CPD
Officials break ground on new BUILD community center in South Austin
Ella French showed botched CPD raid victim respect: Anjanette Young
White Sox face Yankees in Field of Dreams Game
Cape Cod shark: Man catches great white while fishing in MA
More TOP STORIES News