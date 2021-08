Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could face pay cut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could see a pay cut, depending on where they live. Reuters reports an employee living an hour away from New York City would be paid 15% less if they worked from home.But a colleague working remotely in the city would see no pay cut.Employees who leave San Francisco for Lake Tahoe could reportedly see a pay cut of up to 25%.The company says salaries have always been determined by location.Google announced in July that it was delaying employees' return to the office until mid-October.The company will also require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once offices are fully open.The company has more than 130,000 employees across the globe.