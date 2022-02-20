CHICAGO (WLS) -- Old Town Pour House is collaborating with Goose Island for a tap takeover.
It coincides with Old Town Pour House's 10th anniversary, and, to celebrate, the taps and the music will be flowing for a takeover like no other. There will be two sneak-peek beer dinners, Wednesday and Thursday, and the takeover event on Friday.
On Friday, 45+ taps will be taken over by Goose Island, featuring iconic and exclusive brews, including a variety of Bourbon County Stout (2 yr. Reserve Rye, Cherrywood, Midnight Orange, Barleywine, and others!), vintage pours of acclaimed brews like Matilda, Lolita and Gillian, over 20 barrel-aged selections, and much, much more.
Also featured proudly on tap by the Old Town Pour House team is their collaborative beer with Goose Island, Bottlenectar. The light-bodied and crisp pale ale is one of the top brewery/restaurant collaborations around, incorporating the Huell Melon Hop - one that has been growing in popularity among top brewers - which offers an incredibly compelling finish.
RELATED: Goose Island brewery releases 2020 batch of Bourbon County Stout
An additional 17 taps will feature a variety of core and vintage brews by Virtue Cider, a Goose Island sister brand, highlighting an amazing lineup of their intriguing and refreshing ciders.
Accompanying the impressive beer selection that Goose Island and Old Town Pour House have curated for the occasion will be a delicious variety of passed bites like Duck Confit Tostadas, Wild Mushroom Bruschetta, Pretzel Bites and more, perfect for beer tasting.
Ten percent of the event's profits will be donated to water.org, which works to empower people with access to safe water and sanitation through affordable financing.
This exclusive and monumental Tap Takeover event will be offered in two time slots: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 - 9 p.m.
General Admission ($120) and VIP ($170) tickets are available now.
Goose Island Chicago, Old Town Pour House plan tap takeover
Goose Island Bourbon County stout, Matilda will be among options available
CRAFT BEER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News