Gordon Ramsay welcomes 6th child to his 'brigade' with wife Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

The celebrity chef posted a trio of photos from the hospital on his verified Instagram account Saturday, revealing the pair had welcomed a son, Jesse James Ramsay.

"What an amazing birthday present," Ramsay, who turned 57 on November 8, wrote in the caption, adding, "please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!"

"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade," he continued, tallying his children with "3 boys, 3 girls.... Done."

CNN has reached out to Ramsay's representatives for additional comment.

Ramsay and wife Tana have been married since 1996 and are parents to daughters Tilly, Megan and Holly Anna, and sons Jack Scott and Oscar.

Last year, Ramsay shared a peek into his parenting style, when he visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and shared how he pranked his daughter Megan's on-again-off-again boyfriend Byron.

The famed chef and food critic explained to Clarkson he thought the suitor "was a little pit pathetic," so he decided to FaceTime Byron while the young man was out with his daughter.

When Byron answered, Ramsay said, "Byron! It's me, not your future father-in-law, you little --" before Megan leaned over and cut the chat short.

