storm damage

National Museum of Gospel Music delayed by lack of promised funding, historic building damaged by storm

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One hundred mile an hour winds tore through the city Monday and dealt Pilgrim Baptist yet another blow in its fight to survive.

"It was devastating to me because I've been working on that building for 19 years," said Cynthia Jones.

In January 2006, a fire gutted the historic structure and left behind only the shell of what is not only an Adler & Sullivan design, but also, a culturally significant place.

"We're talking about the birthplace of gospel music. Thomas Dorsey. This is...it can't get no better than this," said Leonard McGee from Gap Community Organization.

Three years ago, Don Jackson came aboard, hoping to save the structure by turning it into a Gospel Museum.

The state committed over $2 million, but so far the money hasn't come and the city has not fully backed the project either.

That's not deterring Jackson who believes the storm may serve as a catalyst.

"This may sound strange, I looked upon it really as a blessing. Because it shows the urgency that we have to get this project started," said Jackson with Central City Productions.

For those who live in Gap, which in recent years, has boomed with a new influx of housing and residents the idea of the museum is one they fully support.

However, residents said they are concerned by the lack of clarity.

"Some people say, 'well tear the thing down.' We can't afford for them to tear it down. We'd have another vacant lot in the community for 40 years," McGee said. "The question is how do we rebuild?"

"We just have to say enough is enough. The city and the state needs to come up with the funds they said they would allot to us so we can get on with that building," Jones said.

Developing what is left of the church into a museum is projected to cost upwards of $48 million. Most of that money still needs to be fundraised and supporters believe that won't happen until foundations see that the project has the full commitment of the city and state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomuseumsmusicstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Woman rescued by Good Samaritans after storm topples tree on car
Severe storms leave damage across Chicago area
Severe East Coast storms leave 4 dead
Minooka tornado flipped car as it drove on I-80
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD seeking public's help in IDing suspected looters
Illinois reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
9 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area Monday, NWS confirms
Trump holds briefing at White House: WATCH LIVE
River North hit-and-run driver charged with dragging woman to death: police
Chicago tornado leaves 3-mile path of damage in Rogers Park
Show More
Woman dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park
Body found near Belmont Harbor identified: medical examiner
R. Kelly case: Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women
Indiana governor gives COVID-19 update as some kids return to school
Girl, 4, dies in Gage Park fire during sleepover
More TOP STORIES News