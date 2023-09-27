Chicago air travel, Illinois federal programs to be impacted by government shutdown

If Congress does not avert a federal government shutdown, flight delays may be seen at O'Hare and Midway airports as pay for federal workers ceases.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a potential federal government shutdown looming, Illinois political leaders and officials are anticipating how local services and programs might be affected.

A government shutdown may impact flights from Chicago airports and payment for government employees, including sailors serving at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Those who are set to travel in October may want to prepare for possible delays at Midway and O'Hare airports. While federal air traffic controllers and transportation security agents will still be required to show up to work without pay during a government shutdown, history shows that sometimes they do not come to work.

"A lot of concern here," said DePaul University Travel Expert Dr. Joe Schwieterman. "Air traffic controllers are feeling overworked in many cases. This could make things worse."

Dr. Schwieterman said there's already high demand for post-pandemic air travel, but with fewer flights being available.

"Those flights are packed," Dr. Schwieterman said. "And so when we have delays, we tend to have these ripple effects that just cascade because there's no place to put the passengers if they miss their connections. And so you add some TSA and flight control uncertainty in this, and the airlines are gonna be in a really tough spot."

RELATED | These federal programs would be impacted first in a government shutdown

Illinois Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia said a government shutdown would hit the state hard.

"It would affect nutrition programs, education programs, our ability to travel through airports," Garcia said.

Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County Illinois told ABC7 18,600 service members and civilian employees would be impacted by a government shutdown.

About 15,000 recruits and military staff would be required to continue to show up to work during a shutdown. Of the 3,600 civilian employees, essential staff would continue to work while others would be furloughed, all without pay.

Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement Wednesday saying he is working with Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs to reinstate a 100-million dollar zero or low interest loan program for federal workers in Illinois so they can pay their bills.

"Here in Illinois, we are doing everything in our power to help and will be prepared to support our federal employees," Garcia said. "These are the dedicated public servants who help keep our nation running, and they deserve nothing but the best from their state. Everyone but the extremists want the government to remain open. We're being held hostage once again."

ABC7 has reached out to FEMA for word on if there will be any impact to flooding aid in the Chicago area, but has not yet heard back.