'The Simon and Garfunkel Story' returns to Broadway in Chicago for 1 week only

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" is back on Broadway in Chicago for this week only.

The concert-style tribute chronicles the incredible music and careers of Paul Simon and Art Garfunel.

The guys who make the music happen in the show joined ABC7 in studio Tuesday morning: drummer Billy Harrington and keyboard player and musical director Marc Encabo. They talked about how they got their starts, how they conceptualized the show, and which Simon and Garfunkel songs are their favorites.

"The Simon and Garfunkel Story" is at the CIBC Theatre Tuesday night through Sunday, May 5. The show runs about two hours and 15 minutes, and tickets start at $21.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com