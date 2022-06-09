Gov. JB Pritzker signs bill banning burning of PFAS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Wednesday banning the burning PFAS, chemicals used in a wide range of consumer products that have been linked to health problems.Since the 1940s, the perfluoroaklyl and polyfluoroalykl substances, or PFAS, have been used in products including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and some cosmetics. According to the National Institute of Environmental Services, they do not degrade in the environment.Their disposal, including through incineration, has resulted in PFAS being released into air, water and soil, scientists say.Research into their health effects are ongoing but current studies have identified adverse effects including low infant birth weight, cancer, thyroid hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, decreased immune function, developmental disorders and reproductive harm.The legislation signed by Pritzker allows incineration by a thermal oxidizer "when operated as a pollution control device" and some exemptions for medical waste, but otherwise bans incineration of PFAS.