pollution

Gov. JB Pritzker signs bill banning burning of PFAS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pritzker signs bill banning burning of PFAS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Wednesday banning the burning PFAS, chemicals used in a wide range of consumer products that have been linked to health problems.

Since the 1940s, the perfluoroaklyl and polyfluoroalykl substances, or PFAS, have been used in products including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and some cosmetics. According to the National Institute of Environmental Services, they do not degrade in the environment.

Their disposal, including through incineration, has resulted in PFAS being released into air, water and soil, scientists say.

Research into their health effects are ongoing but current studies have identified adverse effects including low infant birth weight, cancer, thyroid hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, decreased immune function, developmental disorders and reproductive harm.

The legislation signed by Pritzker allows incineration by a thermal oxidizer "when operated as a pollution control device" and some exemptions for medical waste, but otherwise bans incineration of PFAS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoispollutionjb pritzkerlawspolitics
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLLUTION
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
Chicago tree canopy badly needs improvement
Chicago gets 'F' for air pollution from American Lung Association
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
TOP STORIES
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized, CFD says
Video shows CTA rider pulling electrocuted man off CTA tracks
Downers Grove gym coach, daycare worker charged with making child porn
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Man killed near Ford City Mall in 'gruesome attack,' CPD says
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison, prosecutors say
Show More
Retired Aurora police chief tapped to review Uvalde shooting response
Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck
Parents of Uvalde victims decide to bury kids next to one another
Mexican megachurch leader gets 16 years in prison for sexual abuse
Wild turkey spotted roaming Chicago's north suburbs
More TOP STORIES News