Governors State University instructors to go on strike after failed bargaining session

A Governors State University strike is planned for Tuesday after a failed bargaining session.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers at Governors State University in south suburban University Park are planning to walk off the job on Tuesday.

The union called for a strike last week after an eight-hour bargaining session ended without a deal.

Instructors are asking for a raise.

The next bargaining session isn't scheduled until Wednesday, one day after the strike is set to begin.

