Governors State University instructors to go on strike after failed bargaining session

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers at Governors State University in south suburban University Park are planning to walk off the job on Tuesday.
The union called for a strike last week after an eight-hour bargaining session ended without a deal.
Instructors are asking for a raise.
The next bargaining session isn't scheduled until Wednesday, one day after the strike is set to begin.
