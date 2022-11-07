Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends came together Sunday night to remember a brother and sister who were killed after they crashed into a school bus in the western suburbs last week.

A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.

"You would walk into a room with them and they would just light up the whole thing," said Pari Schnoor.

That light shined bright Sunday night as the St. Charles community honored 19-year-old Emil and 20-year-old Grace.

"Grace meant so much to me. And her brother was just the nicest person ever," said Ellie Walsh.

Many spoke of the siblings' positive energy and loving hearts.

"They taught me how to be happy in the world even when the world isn't very happy, and how to just keep moving through life even when you're down," Schnoor said,

"Just so delightful and so happy all the time, no matter what the world put on them. And that's what I hope everyone feels like. I hope everyone has someone like that," said Leila Petersen.

The brother and sister were passengers in an SUV that crashed into a school bus in Campton Hills Monday afternoon.

Kane County officials said no one on the school bus was injured. Two other passengers in the SUV also survived.

Each of the candles lit at the vigil signifies the lives the two so deeply impacted.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing but their lives will forever be remembered.