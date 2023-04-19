More graduating students have accepted jobs than ever before.

The LaSalle Network releases report about the class of 2023's career goals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The class of 2023 will walk across the graduation stage soon, and that means the job search is on for many.

The LaSalle Network in Chicago recently surveyed 2,500 soon-to-be graduates about what they're looking for in a career and a company.

Jessica Schaeffer from The LaSalle Network spoke to ABC7 Chicago about the results.

"This year's graduating class had some interesting trends in the data that we haven't seen from the past eight years," said Schaeffer.

According to the report, 62% of the students surveyed already accepted their first job offer. That is the highest amount in the eight years The LaSalle Network has created this report.

Most students surveyed wanted to work in a hybrid environment. Students are looking for flexibility, but they also want a chance to get to know their co-workers in person.

The LaSalle Network is hosting an event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students looking for their first job post-graduation. Graduates can sign up for the virtual interview day to meet one-on-one with a recruiter here.