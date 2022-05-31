fire

Grand Bear Resort fire damages at least 20 cabins in Utica, IL

UTICA, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive fire destroyed a number of private cabins and vilas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, Utica Sunday, Illinois officials said.

Fire crews remained on the scene overnight at Grand Bear Resort, putting out any hot spots. As of Tuesday morning, the fire appeared to no longer be a threat, but the damage it caused is massive.

The Utica Fire Department said it received a call about a porch fire at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, and by 8:15 p.m. fire officials said 20 private villas and cabins were involved in the blaze. The fire was contained to the cabin and villa section of the resort, not the actual hotel and water park.



The fire was large enough that smoke from it was visible on ABC's Doppler7Max weather radar.

The smoke from a massive fire at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock is visible on our ABC7 Doppler Max radar, as firefighters battle the blaze.



The fire department said the fire was contained as of 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Bear Resort covers a large amount of space and is comprised of multiple structures, including a 24,000 square foot indoor water park, grand lodge, villas and cabins for people to stay in, and bars and restaurants.

Officials continue to look into the cause of the fire. At least 20 fire departments responded to the scene to help.

