Falling power lines spark fire burning for hours in North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- A massive fire is burning near an industrial manufacturing area Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas, after high-tension power lines fell into the plastic inventory at the facility.

The fire has been burning since 1 a.m. near Poly America in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive.

People on social media said they can see the flames for miles and reported huge plumes of smoke.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said in an update on Twitter that there are no reports of injuries.

Still, people with underlying conditions should avoid the area. No official evacuations have been issued.




