Grandmother, 4-year-old grandson found dead in New Jersey; suspect streamed getaway

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- One man is in custody accused in the murder of a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson, Action News has learned.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirms two victims were found dead inside a home on Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro, NJ.

According to sources, a four-year-old boy and his grandmother were found stabbed to death on Thursday.

Video obtained by Action News shows the alleged suspect stream his getaway live on Facebook.

Suspected killer in Willingboro double homicide streamed police getaway. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on June 20, 2019.



As sirens could be heard in the background with police in pursuit he says, 'Cops on me' in an obscenity-laced diatribe.

The sound of screeching tires could also be heard as he's driving recklessly through the streets of Camden.

"Seatbelt off, I love y'all," he says moments before crashing into a utility pole and taken into police custody.

A domestic dispute between the boy's mother and her ex-boyfriend is believed to have led to the stabbings. The mother was able to escape. Authorities have not yet released the suspects name or those of the victims.

Sources say the suspect will be charged in the double murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
