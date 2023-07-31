Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle Grayslake crash ID'd as 18-year-old woman

Grayslake police said shortly before 10:15 a.m. there was a fatal crash near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road.

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 18-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Grayslake Saturday has been identified.

Victoria Piela of Grayslake was standing near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road just before 10:15 a.m. when the crash took place, police said.

An autopsy conducted Monday at the Lake County Coroner's Office showed she died from blunt force injuries.

Police said their initial investigation found a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 with an attached trailer crashed, pushing the F-350 off the roadway. One of the vehicles struck a pedestrian standing near the intersection.

Piela was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition and later died in the emergency room.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

