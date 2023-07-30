Pedestrian struck, killed, 2 drivers injured in crash in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian died after being struck as part of a crash in Grayslake Saturday.

Grayslake police said shortly before 10:15 a.m. there was a fatal crash near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road.

Police said their initial investigation found a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 with an attached trailer crashed, pushing the F-350 off the roadway. That truck struck a pedestrian standing near the intersection.

The pedestrian, identified only as an 18-year-old resident of Grayslake, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. No further information has been released.