Grayson Walcott is aiming to be the next great professional racing star.He's being featured on a Discovery Plus series, "Baby Drivers." The 8-year-old is from Chicago but now in Jurupa Valley, Calif. training at the legendary Adams Motorsports Park.According to Grayson's dad, this is the breeding ground for the next racing superstar. "Baby Drivers" is streaming on discovery+. Connect as Grayson continues his journey, click here