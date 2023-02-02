Great horned owl recovering after rescued from icy lake in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A great horned owl was rescued Wednesday from an icy lake in Merrillville, Indiana.

The bird was injured and sitting on the frozen lake at Hidden Lake Park.

When an animal rescue group couldn't get to the owl, the Merrillville Fire Department was called in to assist. Firefighters dressed in cold water gear reached the bird, got him in a net and brought him to shore.

The staff at Humane Indiana Wildlife are caring for the owl and working to determine the extent of its injuries.