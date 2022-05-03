cruise ship

Take a vacation on the Great Lakes on this new cruise ship

New Great Lakes cruise ship docks in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. -- A brand-new cruise ship docked in Detroit on Tuesday morning as part of an inaugural Great Lakes cruise with Viking Cruises.

The all-new Viking Octantis docked at the Nicholson Terminal on Tuesday morning, WXYZ reported.

The ship is a Polar Class 6 and is a brand-new expedition ship built to explore remote destinations.

Viking offers several Great Lakes cruises, with the longest lasting 15 days going from Toronto, Ontario to Duluth, Minn.
