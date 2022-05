Take a vacation on the Great Lakes on this new cruise ship

DETROIT, Mich. -- A brand-new cruise ship docked in Detroit on Tuesday morning as part of an inaugural Great Lakes cruise with Viking Cruises.The all-new Viking Octantis docked at the Nicholson Terminal on Tuesday morning, WXYZ reported. The ship is a Polar Class 6 and is a brand-new expedition ship built to explore remote destinations.Viking offers several Great Lakes cruises, with the longest lasting 15 days going from Toronto, Ontario to Duluth, Minn.