Greater Chicago Food Depository announces $2.6M in grants to expand food access

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is using $2.6 million in grants to open four new food pantries and improve 22 existing food pantries to provide a better emergency food system in Chicago's Black and Latino communities.The grants will expand food access primarily on the city's South and West Sides, including the four new food pantries. The 22 existing pantries will use the grants to improve facilities, expand operations and ultimately serve more people.In total, the Greater Chicago Food Depository has announced nearly $5 million in grants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional investments will come throughout 2021, the organization said.The four new pantries that will open are located at:Endeleo Institute in Washington Heights/RoselandInner-City Muslim Action Network (MAN) in Englewood/Chicago LawnNew Life Centers of Chicagoland in South LawndaleAmerican Association for Single Parents in Dolton/Calumet CityThe existing food pantries receiving transformative grants are:Circle Urban Ministries in AustinHope Food Pantry in AustinIglesia Evangelica Emanuel in Belmont CraginRespond Now in Chicago HeightsChurch on Fire International in CiceroChicago Lawn United Methodist Church Jesus Christ Food Pantry in Chicago LawnThe Salvation Army: Englewood red Shield Center in EnglewoodShepherd's Hope in EnglewoodChosen Tabernacle Ministries in Grand BoulevardSt. Columbanus Church in Greater Grand CrossingThornton Township Pantry in Harvey (Dolton location)Restoration Ministries in HarveyPilsen Wellness Center in Lower West Side, Brighton Park and South LawndalePilsen Food Pantry in Lower West Side and South LawndaleLighthouse of Hope in Melrose ParkHattie B. Williams Food Pantry in Oak ForestBeyond Hungry in AustinHoward Area Community Center in Rogers ParkSheldon Heights Food Pantry in RoselandWindsor Park Lutheran Church in South ShoreGrace Central Outreach in Westchester and Maywood