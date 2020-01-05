Thieves steal keys, car from valet lot in Greektown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people drove up to the valet booth at a Greektown parking lot, smashed a window and grabbed a number of car keys Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the thieves then stole a gray Hyundai Sonata from the lot near S Halsted and W Adams St.

One of the offenders hit a fence and another car while trying to get away in the stolen vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, according to CPD.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greektowntheftchicago crimecar theftchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News