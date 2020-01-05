Thieves steal keys, car from valet lot in Greektown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people drove up to the valet booth at a Greektown parking lot, smashed a window and grabbed a number of car keys Saturday, Chicago police said.
Police said the thieves then stole a gray Hyundai Sonata from the lot near S Halsted and W Adams St.
One of the offenders hit a fence and another car while trying to get away in the stolen vehicle, police said.
No one is in custody at this time, according to CPD.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.
