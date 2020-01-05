Thieves steal keys, car from valet lot in Greektown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people drove up to the valet booth at a Greektown parking lot, smashed a window and grabbed a number of car keys Saturday, Chicago police said.Police said the thieves then stole a gray Hyundai Sonata from the lot near S Halsted and W Adams St.One of the offenders hit a fence and another car while trying to get away in the stolen vehicle, police said.No one is in custody at this time, according to CPD.Area Central Detectives are investigating.