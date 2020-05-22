consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Best grills for Memorial Day Weekend

By Consumer Reports
People spending a lot of time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic might be sick of cooking in the kitchen and Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to fire up the grill,

"If you're feeling a little stir crazy, grilling is a great excuse to get outside and do something different," said Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

For healthy food inspiration, look beyond meat. Peppers, onions, eggplant and zucchini are all great grilling options. Also, tasty, leafy greens like kale and other lettuces.

Try grilling romaine for a healthier take on a Caesar salad or toss kale with a little olive oil and salt and place on the grill for a few minutes to get crispy kale chips.

And if your grill has seen better days, it might be time to upgrade, which you can still do.

"In most states, home centers like Home Depot and Lowe's are considered essential so they are open for business," Hope said. "Make sure to check grill inventory online and choose curbside pick-up or delivery instead of going to the store to buy."

The Even Embers gas grill is a Consumer Reports Best Buy for about $400. It earns excellent ratings for evenness and preheat performance.

Or consider the recommended Nex-Grill Deluxe available at Home Depot for about $500.

Both are mid-sized grills which are good options whether you are grilling for a crowd or keeping it simple.

If charcoal is more your fuel of choice, Consumer Reports also tests those grills.

"Some people swear by the flavor of food cooked over a charcoal grill," Hope said. "And they're also less expensive than gas."

Consumer Reports recommends the Weber Kettle Grill for $185.

Consumer reports says if it's been awhile since you've fired up your gas grill, be sure to inspect for spider webs and insect nests as they can cause flare ups. And check for any gas leaks, too.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
