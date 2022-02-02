Woodstock Willie does not see shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting early spring

He was joined by the Groundhog Polka Band and hundreds of spectators at the northwest suburb's historic town square.
SEE ALSO: 6 more weeks of winter: Punxsutawney Phil makes Groundhog Day prediction
The crowd cheered after it was announced Willie had not seen his shadow, signaling an early spring. If Willie had seen his shadow, it would mean six more weeks of winter.
WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow on Groundhog Day 2017
Woodstock Willie's prognostication contradicts that of Punxatawney Phil, who saw his shadow Wednesday morning.
The Bill Murray classic movie of 1993 "Groundhog Day" was shot in Woodstock. He was bitten twice during filming.