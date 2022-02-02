groundhog day

Woodstock Willie does not see shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting early spring

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woodstock Willie to make Groundhog Day prediction

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting an early spring.

He was joined by the Groundhog Polka Band and hundreds of spectators at the northwest suburb's historic town square.

SEE ALSO: 6 more weeks of winter: Punxsutawney Phil makes Groundhog Day prediction

The crowd cheered after it was announced Willie had not seen his shadow, signaling an early spring. If Willie had seen his shadow, it would mean six more weeks of winter.

WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow on Groundhog Day 2017



EMBED More News Videos

Woodstock Willie got a little too excited after making his annual Groundhog Day prediction



Woodstock Willie's prognostication contradicts that of Punxatawney Phil, who saw his shadow Wednesday morning.

The Bill Murray classic movie of 1993 "Groundhog Day" was shot in Woodstock. He was bitten twice during filming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswoodstockgroundhog day
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GROUNDHOG DAY
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Woodstock Willie to make Groundhog Day prediction
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Woodstock Willie predicts early spring
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning in effect; heavy snow expected | Live Radar
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Sources say Van Dyke moved to halfway house, governor's office denies
1 killed, 1 hurt in shootout near Chicago Public Safety headquarters
Show More
Lack of appraiser diversity affects home values in Black neighborhoods
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Snow, heaviest south Wednesday
High school basketball team stands against hate after anti-Asian slurs
2 people, dog rescued from raging west suburban house fire | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News