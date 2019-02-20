I-TEAM

Growing concerns about how Illinois enforces gun laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Can Illinois gun laws prevent the next mass shooting? Tonight at 10 p.m., the ABC7 I-Team looks into potential problems with new laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of killers

By and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ABC7 I-Team looked into danger signs potential problems with a new law meant to keep guns out of the hands of potential killers.

It's officially called the "Firearms Restraining Order Act" but more commonly known as the Red Flag Law. It went into effect about two months ago and it's designed to get firearms out of the hands of people who might be dangerous to themselves and others.

Family members, roommates and police can now go to court to ask a judge to temporarily remove any guns. Advocates say this law will save lives but, numerous law enforcement officials raised their own red flags about the law, which they say has no guidance and poses a risk to those who must enforce it.

And there are new concerns about how Illinois enforces gun laws that have been around for years.

In the mass shooting at manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois, the gunman was armed illegally.

In his first TV interview since taking office, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul talked to investigative reporter Chuck Goudie about what he says needs to happen next.

"It's important to respect the laws the protect law-abiding gun owners but the most important thing is to protect the public at large from incidents as the one that occurred recently in Aurora," said Raoul.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
I-Teamgun lawsgunsAuroraIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting
Days after I-Team report, home monitoring fugitive busted at car wash
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected
More I-Team
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
R. Kelly moving out of West Side studio
ACLU threatens to sue WI school district over inappropriate cheer awards
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list including prominent Democrats, media figures
NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Show More
Illinois has cheapest beer nationwide: study
Family sues after father's ashes allegedly trashed during shipping
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
Lori Lighfoot picks up endorsements in week before mayoral election
Chicago voters undecided about mayoral race
More News