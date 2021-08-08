fatal crash

Gardner crash kills girl, 6, in Grundy County, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Young girl killed in Gardner crash: Grundy County officials

GARDNER, Ill. (WLS) -- A 6-year-old girl died in a Grundy County crash Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in Gardner, the Grundy County coroner's and sheriff's offices said.

The girl's mother was driving north on Route 66 when she reached the stop sign at Route 53, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates she lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times, coming to a final rest in the grassy field adjacent to the Gardner American Legion.

RELATED: 1 dead after Metra hits car in Norwood Park; vehicle was rideshare with teen on way to grad party

The child was ejected from the vehicle and later transported to Morris Hospital.

Ryliegh Williams suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the emergency room, the coroner's office said.

Records indicate the family was not from the area.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grundy countycar crashfatal crashchild killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Metra crash in Norwood Park leaves 1 dead
2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash
Family of teen killed in Hermosa crash pleads for information
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed in West Englewood shooting
Metra crash in Norwood Park leaves 1 dead
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
Lakeview carjacking, robberies part of 45-minute crime spree: CPD
Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk
Woman killed when car tears through home in Gary; driver also hurt
Quick Tip: Best ways to keep track of COVID-19 vaccine card
Show More
30 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Man charged in Blue Line pistol-whipping attacks: CPD
Joliet man drowns in Fox Lake after going to girl's aid
DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from Trump conspiracy
More TOP STORIES News