1 dead after Metra hits car in Norwood Park; vehicle was rideshare with teen on way to grad party

Norwood Park Metra crash: Boy was reportedly headed to Evanston
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle taking teen to grad party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died after a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train hit a car Friday afternoon in Norwood Park, officials said.

Friends said a teenage boy had just gotten in a rideshare vehicle from his home in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, headed to Evanston for a graduation party before the crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday there was a death in the incident, but it was not immediately clear who had died.

Firefighters raced to the intersection of Nagle and Avondale avenues near Northwest Highway around 4 p.m. Friday. The sedan had driven around the downed crossing gates, Metra officials said, and the train couldn't avoid it.

The mangled white car was torn apart and left nearly in pieces on the side of the Metra tracks.

The crash upended families and close circles of young friends.

Those friends, including the boy's girlfriend, grew worried when he didn't show up to the party Friday. Its host said panic set in when they discovered a train had hit a car near his neighborhood.

Rescuers raced both the teenage passenger and the driver to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The car at the scene was nearly unrecognizable, and the two people in the car were badly injured, according to friends and doctors.

Information on the rideshare driver's condition was not immediately available. First responders said it took several minutes to extricate him from the crushed vehicle.

