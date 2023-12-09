A local nonprofit organization, "Guitars Over Guns," is on a mission that is making Chicago proud.

'Guitars Over Guns' to host 'Day of Gratitude' celebration, give thanks for community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local nonprofit organization is on a mission that is making Chicago Proud.

Guitars Over Guns aims to empower young people through music and mentorship from professional musicians. The organization works collaboratively with local schools and the broader community, to provide students rich experiences in the arts. All students in the program learn to read and write contemporary music, play instruments, and perform on stage and in the recording studio.

On December 10, Guitars Over Guns is inviting everyone to feel the beat at "Day of Gratitude," a community celebration that's all about good vibes giving thanks. In the spirit of giving, the organization will also collect donations of hats, gloves, coats, clothing, and canned goods for Ignite. The event is free, as long as you register in advance.

Regional Director Andre "Add-2" Daniels and mentor Alysha Monique visited ABC7 to share how Guitars Over Guns is changing young lives.